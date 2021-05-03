Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.34. 877,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,571. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after buying an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $15,786,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

