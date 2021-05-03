Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.