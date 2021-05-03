Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $250.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.17 million and the highest is $281.53 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,376. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

