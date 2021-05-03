Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

