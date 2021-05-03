Analysts Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Sprott by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.25. Sprott has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,350.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

