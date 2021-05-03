Analysts Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT at $22.00

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Abcam stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 8,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,938. Abcam has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

