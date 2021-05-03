Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $20.50

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $20.18 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

