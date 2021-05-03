Analysts Set Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target at $26.00

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $410,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

