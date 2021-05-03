Analysts Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT at $162.00

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $$144.61 during trading on Wednesday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $112.02 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

