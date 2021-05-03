Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of IAFNF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $56.97.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

