Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $22.25

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $956,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.