Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 430.56

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.88 ($5.84).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 726.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 475.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 520.50 ($6.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

