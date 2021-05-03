Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.
ZG opened at $133.35 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.
