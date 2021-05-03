Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

ZG opened at $133.35 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37.

Get Zillow Group Inc alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.