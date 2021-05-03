Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 655,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 336,788 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,499. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $653.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.44.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

