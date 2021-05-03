AntiMatter (MATTER) Achieves Market Cap of $17.33 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $17.33 million and $2.25 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

