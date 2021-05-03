Anyswap Price Hits $7.13 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00012540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 279.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $132.91 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

