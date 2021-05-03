Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $77,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.76. 19,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $254.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

