Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

