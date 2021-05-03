Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAPL. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

