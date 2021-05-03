Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.