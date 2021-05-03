Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.90

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 4977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

