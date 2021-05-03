Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.83.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $97.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,869,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.