Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1,563.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

