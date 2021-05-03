Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $827,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 990.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

