Arbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.