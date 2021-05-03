Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $26.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.95 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $132.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,197,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,184. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $721.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

