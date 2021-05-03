Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASC opened at $3.92 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

