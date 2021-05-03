Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.