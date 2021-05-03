Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $597.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

