Argus Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.