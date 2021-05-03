Argus Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60.
In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
