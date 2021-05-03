Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ARDS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 1.31% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.