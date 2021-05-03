ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 1.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,513,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.15. 54,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,207. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40.

