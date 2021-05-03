ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW stock opened at $148.57 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.