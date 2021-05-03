Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 51 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $253.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

