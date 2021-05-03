Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

