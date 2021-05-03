Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 493 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $223.04 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.