Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $331,000 Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNOX opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

