Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AHH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
