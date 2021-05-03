Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

