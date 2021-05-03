Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.