Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $119.20 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,201,000. WEX accounts for about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,109. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

