Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $219,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 373.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 428,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,521,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $556,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

