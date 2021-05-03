Asch (XAS) One Day Volume Hits $10,493.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Asch has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $10,493.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00281060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.97 or 0.01182630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.65 or 0.00737895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,041.16 or 1.00538345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

