ASGN Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ASGN opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

