Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $260.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average is $205.57.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
