Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 6.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.10. 6,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 251,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $490.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

