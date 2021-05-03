ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.70. 59,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,136. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

