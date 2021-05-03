Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 371,210 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 371,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,060 shares of company stock worth $3,767,001. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.