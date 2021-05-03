Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.08 Million Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 562.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.89% of Conn’s worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CONN opened at $20.24 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $594.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

