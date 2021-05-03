Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 393.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

