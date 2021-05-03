Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 250,738 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Pretium Resources worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVG opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

